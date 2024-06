ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The physical start of the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey will be in 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In the next year," Likhachev said.

Construction of the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu plant is 90% completed, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.