Russian electricity exports may decrease by 25% in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Electricity exports from Russia in 2024 could reach around 8 bln kWh compared to 10.7 bln kWh in 2024 due to a decrease in supplies to China, member of the board of Inter RAO (the only operator of import and export of electricity in Russia) Alexandra Panina said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the same time, exports to China may decrease to 1 bln kWh.

"In a realistic scenario, [electricity supplies to China will reach] around 1 bln kWh. The total volume of supplies last year was 10.3 bln kWh and there will be a decrease to about 8 bln kWh excluding China [this year]," she said.

