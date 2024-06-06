Bank of Russia may maintain strict monetary policy longer — Sberbank CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia may maintain a strict monetary policy longer due to the overheating of the Russian economy, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The overheating of the economy is obvious, and as long as inflation parameters are high, the Bank of Russia will maintain a strict monetary policy longer than we expected," he said.

Gref also noted that at the moment there are no prerequisites for reducing the key rate, rather, there is a possibility of its increase.

The next meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on the key rate is scheduled for June 7, 2024.

