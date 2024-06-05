Avtovaz to boost export to 100,000 cars per year after 2030

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to boost export of cars to 100,000 units per year after 2030, President of the company Maksim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our strategy generally implies the export element for (after - TASS) 2030 of around 100,000 cars per year to various countries of the Asian, Euroasian, African and Latin American continents," he said.

Meanwhile, this year the company plans to approach the export level "of the previous five-year period," Sokolov noted. "Back then the volume of Lada export was within 30,000-50,000 cars per year. This year I can say that we still plan to reach 20,000, probably even 25,000 cars per year in very optimistic forecasts," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.