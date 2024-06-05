Russia to allocate $800 mln for purchases of currency, gold from June 7 to July 4

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 71.1 bln rubles ($800 mln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from June 7 to July 4, 2024, with daily purchases equaling 3.7 bln rubles ($41 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

From May 8 to June 6, the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 110.94 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 5.55 bln rubles ($60 mln).