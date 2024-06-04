New cars, LCV sales in Russia reach 132,400 in May — AEB

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia amounted to 132,400 with parallel import consideration, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said.

"According to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, total sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in May 2024 amounted to 125,501 units excluding alternative supply channels and about 132,363 units including them. This is confirmed by sales data from PPC - 132,523 units," AEB informed.

"In May 2024, the Russian automobile market continued its rapid growth by +72.5% compared to May last year. At the same time, if we look at the dynamics, we see that March 2024 exceeded the sales figure for the corresponding month of last year by 102%, April - by 78%," Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee Alexey Kalitsev said.

"Despite the continuing trend of almost doubling sales volume, a slowdown in growth rates is obvious," he noted. "One of the factors that traditionally affects sales volumes in May is the holiday season, and traffic at dealership centers is correspondingly reduced. The decline in growth rates is also due to the growing base of last year," the Chairman noted.