Avtovaz sales in Russia rise by 70.7% to 40,800 cars in May

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz in Russia in May increased by 70.7% year-on-year and amounted to 40,800 vehicles, according to the company’s report.

"At the end of May 2024, sales of Lada commercial and passenger vehicles in Russia amounted to 40,813 cars, which is 70.7% higher than in May 2023," the report said.

In total, in January - May 2024, 177,900 Lada cars were sold in Russia, which is 53.7% more than in the same period last year.

The company's press service explained that "traditionally May sales are lower than April due to long weekends." In April, 45,500 Lada cars were sold.