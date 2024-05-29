Vietnam’s Agriculture Ministry forecast coffee production to plunge by 20%

HANOI, May 29. /TASS/. Coffee production in Vietnam will fell by 20% annually in the agricultural year of 2023-2024, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The dry season in Vietnam will occur earlier than usually this year due to the climate change, the ministry said. Continuing hot weather has already entailed a quick decline of the water level in rivers and reservoirs in a number of provinces specializing in coffee planting.

Vietnam is among global leaders in coffee production and exports. The country ranks six by the area of coffee plantations and holds the second position in production of coffee beans, totaling 1.75-1.85 mln metric tons annually.