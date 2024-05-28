Russia views lifting ban on X social network as premature — cabinet

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is not ready to unblock US entrepreneur Elon Musk's social network X as it still disseminates illegal content, the Russian government has said in its response to questions from State Duma MPs sent for the Cabinet of Ministers' report.

The report recalls that X was blocked in March 2022. "Even now, not all illegal materials have been removed from this Internet platform. Therefore, unblocking the X social network seems premature," the Cabinet of Ministers added.

X is included in the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media's register of banned social networks. In February, State Duma deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov (the New People party) suggested that head of the body Andrey Lipov unblock X amid the publication of Russian President Vladimir Putin's exclusive interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. Member of the Russian Civic Chamber Alexander Malkevich was also in favor of bringing the platform back online.