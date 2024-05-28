Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.18% to 3,305.11 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.25% to 1,176.87 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:25 a.m. (07:25 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.74% at 3,323.74 points, while the RTS was up by 0.86% at 1,184 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.21% at 88.43 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.12% at 96.15 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.21% at 12.151 rubles.