Russia ready to boost gas supplies to Uzbekistan — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev with an extended number of participants the Russian president noted the start of supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan. "[Gas] is exported ahead of schedule now, we are ready to boost the volume if necessary," Putin said.

On October 7, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, launched the transit of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline.

A solid set of documents on cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent in the areas of trade, commerce and peaceful atom has been prepared for signing, the Russian president noted.

"A solid set of intergovernmental, interagency, transregional and commercial agreements covering cooperation in trade, industry, in the area of peaceful atom, culture, science and education will be signed," Putin said.