Roscongress Foundation has published SPIEF 2024 program

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Roscongress Foundation has published the full business program on the official website of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the foundation said in a statement.

"The official website of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held on 5-8 June 2024, has published the full business programme. The main theme of this year’s Forum is ‘The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World’," the statement reads.

Stability and justice in a multipolar world are only possible if new centers of influence emerge, capable of offering their own view on world problems and participating in the formation of a new world order, Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov noted.

"The development of new points of growth requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum creates opportunities for discussions at the highest level, scaling ideas, solutions and initiatives to all spheres of social life and activities of the countries participating in its work," he stressed.

The SPIEF 2024 business program consists of four thematic tracks: "The Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values and Social Development: The Priority of the State."

The programme includes more than 150 thematic sessions, which will be attended by over 1,000 moderators and speakers. "The discussions will reveal an understanding of Russia’s place and role in the emerging multipolar world order. Participants will also discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new points of growth, namely new economic leaders who can offer an alternative to traditional centres of influence," the Roscongress Foundation’s statement reads.

The programme of events of the SPIEF 2024 international track includes more than 10 business dialogues, including EAEU-ASEAN, Russia-Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia-China, Russia - South Africa, and other bilateral meetings.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS is the information partner of the event.