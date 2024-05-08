Russian Central Bank’s key rate to decline to 6-7% by 2027 — acting First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank’s key rate will remain at a high level so far, declining to 6-7% by 2027, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"The economy should adjust to structural changes that are currently underway and that will take place. When I say to what, it is clearly the high key rate first of all, which will persist one way or another. However, we all hope that it will decline following inflation, though it will still be high, reaching about 6-7% by 2027," he said.

The Central Bank’s key rate currently stands at 16% per annum.

The regulator upgraded earlier its outlook on the average key rate to 15-16% for 2024 (up from 13.5-15.5% previously), and to 10-12% for 2025 (up from 8-10%). The outlook on the average key rate for 2026 remained unchanged at 6-7%.