Sri Lanka plans to implement transport hub project in near future — ambassador to Russia

YEKATERINBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Sri Lanka plans to open a transport hub for international trade, with the project’s implementation planned in the near future, the country's ambassador to Russia Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage told reporters.

"Indeed, Sri Lanka plans to open a transport hub. <…> Discussions are underway so far, though we still plan it in the near future," she said.

Sri Lanka's location at the bifurcation of the Silk Road facilitates the country’s ability to serve as a transport hub, the diplomat noted, adding that the issue of ensuring a center to accept large vessels in the port of Hambantota in the country’s southern part is being addressed.