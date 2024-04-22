Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy total $6 bln — Putin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian-Azerbaijani trade relations are developing proactively and the trade turnover between the two countries reached $4 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Relations between the two countries "are at a high level and developing," Putin noted. "Our trade turnover is growing - it has achieved already more than $4 bln; $6 bln <...> are Russian investments in the economy of Azerbaijan," the Russian leader said.

"The intergovernmental commission is working proactively and there are many interesting areas of collaboration - in the real sector of the economy, in cooperation, in infrastructure," Putin noted.

Russia is proactively implementing the North - South international transport corridor, including in particular construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section. Moscow said last May that Baku would probably join agreements on creation of the corridor.