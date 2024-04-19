Revenues from NWF investments in financial assets reach $3.9 bln in 2023

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Investments of Natural Wealth Fund (NWF) resources in authorized financial assets provided the federal budget with revenues standing at 358.347 bln rubles ($3.9 bln) in 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Revenues received in the federal budget in 2023 from investing NWF resources in authorized financial assets totaled 358.347 bln rubles (including interest on currency accounts with the Bank of Russia -2.684 bln rubles ($29.2 mln), revenues from investing in other financial assets - 355.663 bln rubles ($3.84 bln), including dividends on ordinary shares in Sberbank amounting to 282.337 bln rubles ($3 bln))," the Finance Ministry informed.

The return on investing NWF resources recognized as the basket of authorized foreign currencies and gold in the depersonalized form totaled 0.14% per annum in 2023 (1.04% per annum from the time of NWF creation). The return in Russian rubles totaled 8.44% per annum or 13.39% from the Fund creation time.