Russian Railways to triple tourist passenger flow to 3 mln people by 2030

TOLYATTI, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Railways plans to triple passenger flow in excursion trains by 2030 compared with 2023 to 3 mln passengers, the company’s deputy head Ivan Kolesnikov told a conference, adding that the holding also plans to develop railway tourism and launch new destinations for excursion trains in Russian regions.

"We finished 2023 with a certain record as we carried around 1 mln tourists in excursion trains. For example, we set increasing the flow of traffic to 3 mln as a goal," he said.

The country faces the task of doubling the flow of passengers in excursion trains by 2030 compared with 2023, while Russian Railways sets tripling the number of passengers as a goal, Kolesnikov added.

The company also plans to make sure that tourist routes cover all Russian regions, he noted. "We cover around two thirds of the territory [of Russia - TASS]," deputy head of the company said, adding that the holding also intends to make its tourist products more available, increase the number of excursion trains and ensure seamless railway trips.