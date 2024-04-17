Air traffic in Dubai may completely restart this evening — expert

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The full-fledged restart of the air traffic in Dubai may begin as early as this evening, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"Flights started. I believe the complete recovery of flights will be closer to the evening," she said.

Vice-President of ATOR for outbound tourism Artur Muradyan told TASS earlier that the situation with the return of Russian tourists from Dubai is to be stabilized within 24 hours. According to Association’s estimates, about 2,500 Russians await departures of their flights to the UAE.