Bank of Russia sees opportunity to reduce key rate

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees the floor to lower the key rate but this process will go smoothly, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"We see the room for key rate reduction but our forecast anticipates that the rate return to neutral values will be smooth," Nabiullina said.

The rate path will depend further on the rate and the nature of disinflationary processes corresponding to the task of inflation return to the target by the end of this year, she stressed.