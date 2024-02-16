Russia’s grain harvest could reach 135-145 mln tons in 2024

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. In 2024, under normal weather conditions, Russia can harvest around 135-145 mln tons of grain, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said at a press conference in TASS.

"In terms of 2024, it is too early to give exact figures. Analysts are targeting approximately a range from 135 mln to 145 mln tons. This is under normal weather conditions, if there are no natural disasters. We hope that there will be no weather disasters, which will seriously affect the indicators, and we are currently expecting such harvest. This is generally a very good harvest, taking into account the fact that we have record carryover reserves," Zlochevsky said.

He also noted that it is currently necessary to increase grain exports to at least 70 mln tons.