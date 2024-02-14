Avtovaz forecasts 17.5% growth in Lada cars sales in February

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Avtovaz sees stable demand for its cars, especially in the basic configuration - the company plans to sell 27,500 Lada cars in February, Avtovaz President Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

In February 2023, 23,400 Lada cars were sold in Russia, so sales in February 2024 could rise by 17.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

"The plan for February - and we are still on track with it - is 27,500 cars, which will ensure roughly the same share of the new car sales market as the earlier period - around 30-35%. So far, despite the fact that our top Vesta configurations are not selling as well and require major sales assistance campaigns, demand remains quite stable. Especially for the basic model," Sokolov explained.

Avtovaz sales in January increased by 19.3% in annual terms and amounted to 20,800 vehicles. In general, 80,200 new passenger cars were sold in Russia, which is 77% higher than the figure for January 2023, according to Autostat agency.