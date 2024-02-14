Russia's inflation rises to 0.21% from February 6 to 12 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia on February 6 - February 12, 2024, reached 0.21%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat). A week earlier - from January 30 to February 5 - the country reported inflation at 0.16%.

Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia increased by 0.32%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of February 12, 2024 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) amounted to 7.38%.

Meanwhile, annual inflation in Russia in January 2024 accelerated to 7.44% against 7.42% in December 2023. In monthly terms, consumer prices increased by 0.86%.

Food items in January 2024 rose in price by 1.26% compared to December 2023, but fell in price by 8.1% in annual terms. Non-food items rose in price by 0.47% month-on-month and by 6.23% compared to January 2023. The cost of services increased by 0.78% by December 2023 and by 8.08% in annual terms.