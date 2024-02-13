Beijing opposes sanctions against Chinese companies cooperating with Russia — statement

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. China considers sanctions against Chinese companies for cooperation with Russia unacceptable, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Commenting on the EU plans to sanction a number of companies, including those from China, for cooperation with Russia, the ministry said: "China strongly opposes the application of illegal sanctions or ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against China because of China-Russia cooperation."

In a statement shared with TASS, the ministry pointed out that Chinese and Russian companies conduct regular exchanges and cooperation. Their interaction is not aimed at other countries and "should not be subject to interference or influence by third parties."

The Chinese diplomats said that the country "will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing a draft document in its possession, that the European Union had proposed that the association’s member countries impose trade restrictions on two dozen companies, including three from mainland China, for cooperating with Russia. According to the document, the restrictions would affect technology and electronics companies that allegedly contribute to Russia's strengthening in the military and technological spheres or to the development of Russia's defense and security sector. Sanctions will also be imposed on companies from Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and India.