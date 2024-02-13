Moscow Exchange announces suspension of trading on its securities market

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Trading on the Moscow Exchange stock market has been suspended, according to the official website of the Moscow Exchange.

"Please be advised that trading on the Securities market was suspended at 13:58:00 MSK. The time of trading resumption would announced in a due course," the statement says.

As of 01:58 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was at 3,254.83 points (+0.19%), the RTS index rose to 1,122.89 points (+0.17%)

The last time trading on the Moscow Exchange stock market was suspended was on February 24, 2022.