Russia to push forward cross-border trade in carbon units — economy minister

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will continue pushing forward its proposals on development of cross-border trade in carbon units, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Climatic Forum of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"We will continue promoting our proposals on development of cross-border trade in carbon units. We understand the net zero cannot be achieved in the global agenda on account of emission cuts alone. There is a need to work with captures and create the necessary infrastructure to do so. This is the interfacing of standards and creation of a single system for recording all the climatic track efforts," Reshetnikov said.

These are "the extra opportunities to implement joint climatic projects and bring investments into them," the minister noted.

The Russian business has the extensive experience in applying technologies with the low emission level, Reshetnikov stressed. The government is proactively dealing with the carbon agenda "and this is a response to a very strong systemic and consistent demand of the business, helping the authority to dive into the climatic agenda and helping to prioritize properly," he added.