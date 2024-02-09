Asian market share first time above 50% in 2023 — Norilsk Nickel

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The share of the Asian region in Norilsk Nickel sales climbed above 50% for the first time in history in 2023, CFO of the Russian mining and metals company Sergey Malyshev told reporters.

"The company reallocated sales flows in favor of the Asian market and to the domestic market in view of logistical and financial constraints. At the same time, there is no direct ban on imports of our products in the EU and the US. As a result of reorientation to new selling markets, the share of the Asian region in sales was above 50% for the first time in the company’s history," Malyshev said.

Revenues of the company from sales of metals plunged by 15% in 2023 amid the decline in prices. At the same time, Norilsk Nickel sold all the metals produced in 2023, the senior executive noted.