Russia, Iran in talks on gas hub, development of Iranian gas fields — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian and Iranian companies are currently negotiating the creation of a gas hub in Iran and the development of gas fields, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS.

"We are working in this area, our companies are interacting," he said, answering the question whether the intergovernmental commission on February 28 will discuss the creation of a gas hub, and whether it is possible to sign an agreement on joint gas projects there.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said that the country has defined joint projects with Gazprom for $40 billion, is finalizing negotiations and expects to put these projects into practice soon.

Earlier it was reported that Iran, with the participation of Russia, Qatar and Turkmenistan, plans to create a gas hub in the industrial region of Assaluyeh, located in Bushehr province on the northern shore of the Persian Gulf.

In May, Novak noted that Russia and Iran are currently discussing the possibility of creating an electronic gas trading platform in southern Iran. To implement this project, it is necessary to attract partners and suppliers, to find sources of supply, one of which could be Iranian gas produced with the participation of Russian companies.