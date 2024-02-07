Russia’s budget deficit preliminarily totals $3.3 bln in January — finance ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit in January 2024 amounted to 308 bln rubles ($3.3 bln), according to preliminary figures, the Finance Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues in January 2024 amounted to 2.396 trillion rubles, which is 76.6% higher than revenues received in January 2023," the ministry said.

Preliminarily, federal budget expenditures totaled 2.704 trillion rubles ($29.6 bln) in January 2024, which is 13.2% lower than the increased comparison base of the previous year.

Earlier reports said that Russia’s federal budget deficit in 2023 amounted to 3.24 trillion rubles ($36.4 bln).