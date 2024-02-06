Coal production in Russia down 1.1% to 438.7 mln tons in 2023

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia in 2023 fell by 1.1% to 438.7 mln tons against 443.6 mln tons a year earlier. At the same time, coal shipments for export from Russia in 2023 decreased by 3.9% and reached 212.5 mln tons, according to the presentation of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

In addition, coal shipments to the domestic market in 2023 fell by 0.2% to 181.2 mln tons. Investments in fixed capital of coal companies increased by 36.6% to 235.3 bln rubles ($2.6 bln) in 2022 and there was no data for 2023.

Earlier, in his article for the Energy Policy magazine Novak noted that growing global demand for solid fuel will support coal exports from Russia at the level of 220 mln tons. At the same time, China, India, and Turkey will remain the key importers of Russian coal.