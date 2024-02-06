Russia reduces pipeline gas exports by 29.9% to 99.6 bcm in 2023

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian gas exports via pipelines in 2023 fell by 29.9% to 99.6 bln cubic meters (bcm) from 142.1 bcm a year earlier, according to a presentation of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

At the same time, Russian LNG exports in 2023 decreased by 1.9% to 45.4 bcm from 46.3 bcm, the presentation said.

At the end of January 2024, Novak announced an estimate of Russian pipeline gas exports in 2023 at 91.4 bln bcm, and LNG - at around 43.6 bcm.

Novak also noted that pipeline gas exports from Russia in 2024 will increase by 11% to 108 bcm and LNG - by 14% to 38 mln tons.