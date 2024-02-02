Severstal to pay dividends for 2023 amounting to 191 rubles per share

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The board of directors of Severstal has recommended the payment of 2023 dividends in the amount of 191.51 rubles per share, the company reported.

The recommended date of record is June 18, 2024. "The approval of dividends is expected at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company’s shareholders that will take place on June 7, 2024. The record date for participation in the AGM is May 13, 2024," the report said.

Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS earlier that the board of directors of Severstal might recommend the payment of dividends this year, adding that the company is financially stable.

Severstal last paid dividends for 9M 2021 in the amount of 85.93 rubles per share.