Russia makes top three countries boasting digital competences — PM

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is among the world’s top three countries with serious digital technology competences, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Russia prioritizes all those issues (of digital development - TASS). We are among the world’s top three countries having serious competences in digital technologies. In particular, their employment enables us to respond to local and external challenges," he told a plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum, adding that the country’s GDP dynamics highlights it as well.

The average level of exploiting AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies in the area of economy and public management in Russia increased 1.5-fold over the past two years, the prime minister said.

The economic effect from the introduction of AI technologies in the country stands at around 1 trillion rubles ($11 bln), and it is expected to surpass 10 trillion rubles ($110 bln) by the end of the decade, he noted, adding that it will add almost 6% to GDP.