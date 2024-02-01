Court fines Amazon again for failing to remove suicide and drugs related content

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A Moscow court fined American tech giant Amazon 2 million rubles ($22,000) for repeatedly refusing to remove information about suicide and drug sales from its Internet resources, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Amazon guilty under part 2 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information or a web-page in case the obligation to delete such information, such a web page, is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation) and impose a 2 mln rubles fine," the judge of the Tagansky district court announced. The company faced a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($44,000).

According to the case files, in October 2023, Magistrate Court District No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow imposed a fine on Amazon totaling 1 million rubles ($11,000) for refusing to remove information about ways of committing suicide, as well as about how to make and use drugs. The reason for the fine was a photograph depicting methods of committing suicide, which was published on an Amazon-related social network, as well as reposts from the Hydra website (banned in Russia), which contains information on the production and sale of narcotic substances. After these fines, this information was never deleted, so the company was again brought to administrative responsibility.

Amazon (Amazon.com, Inc.) is an American company and is the world's largest e-commerce platform market. It provides hosting services for various websites and Internet platforms.