Gazprom updates record for gas supplies to China fourth time over month

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Gazprom updated the historical record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia for the fourth time in a month on January 31, the company said on Thursday.

"On January 31, for the fourth time in a month, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily pipeline gas supplies to China. Deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline again exceeded the company’s daily contractual obligations," the statement said.

The previous record was set on January 12, and before that - on January 3 and January 2, which happened immediately after daily pipeline gas supplies to China reached a new level, included in the agreement for 2024, Gazprom said.

Gazprom previously reported that in 2023 it increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia 1.5-fold to 22.7 bln cubic meters, which is also 700 mln cubic meters above contractual obligations.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is expected to reach its design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters in 2025. Moreover, in the coming years, the total volume of Gazprom exports to China is expected to reach 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year (due to the implementation of a project for gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route), and taking into account the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - almost 100 bln cubic meters per year, according to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.

At the same time, Miller later said that China is considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters and that such an agreement can be reached in the near future.