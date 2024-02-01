Loading on Russian Railways network falls by 4.3% to 94.8 mln tons in January

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Loading on the Russian Railways network in January fell by 4.3% compared to the same period in 2023 and reached 94.8 mln tons, the company said.

"Loading on the networks of Russian Railways in January 2024 amounted to 94.8 mln tons, which is 4.3% less than in the same period last year," the statement said.

Freight turnover in January decreased by 9.4% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 207.1 bln tariff ton-km. Freight turnover, taking into account the mileage of empty wagons, decreased by 9.2%, to 258.5 bln ton-km. The increase in loading in January was reported in categories such as fertilizers (+7.7%), grain (+3.5%), cement (+1.2%), timber cargo (+5.3%), industrial raw materials (+17.9 %), coke (+0.7%).