Kazakhstan proposes alliance of technology parks in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

ALMATY, February 1. /TASS/. Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin suggested creating an alliance of technology hubs and startup hubs within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"It should be done so that IT hubs are interacting in between, that any startup initiator from any our country, when coming to another country [of SCO] have a kind of an embassy, an access to a coworking site, to digital resources, and can join a community of the country, to which he is coming," Musin said at the Digital Almaty 2024 forum.

SCO member-states "have high potential for collaboration of startups in between," the minister added.