Russian economy developing in positive zone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is focused on the country’s economic development in general, with the economy developing positively, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when commenting on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index published by the Bloomberg news agency, according to which the fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $7.953 bln since the beginning of this year.

"This is not an issue on the Kremlin’s agenda. For us the country’s economic development is important. It is positive, in the positive zone. This is important. With development rates turning out even higher than projected. This is well-known as well," he said.

The growth rates of real wages, real income of the population are important for the president and the whole leadership of the country in the first place, Peskov noted. "This is also above 7%. And it is also very important. Well, and business development is also important as it is actually directly related to economic development, and we register the development of small and mid-sized entrepreneurship, with the number of registered legal entities rising, though large business is obviously developing as well," he added.