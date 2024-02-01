Gazprom delivers 100% of gas volumes to Austria stipulated by contract in 2023 — OMV

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Gazprom delivered 100% of gas volumes stipulated by the contract with OMV in Austria in 2023, CEO of the Austrian oil and gas company, Alfred Stern, said at a press conference.

"We have Gazprom supply contract in Germany and one in Austria. The supply contract in Germany was stopped in mid-2022. But in 2023 Gazprom delivered the contractually promised volumes [in Austria]. This wasn’t a case in 2022, but it was a case in 2023," he said.

OMV adheres to Western sanctions against Russia, but they do not affect Russian gas supplies, Stern noted. In addition, the gas supply contract with Gazprom provides for a "take or pay" option, which "OMV cannot ignore without good reason," the top manager of the Austrian company said.

In June 2018, an agreement was signed to extend the existing contract between Gazprom Export LLC and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for the supply of Russian natural gas to Austria until 2040. Previously, the contract was valid until 2028.