Cars production in Russia up 19% YOY in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The like-for-like cars production in Russia surged by 19% year-on-year in 2023 to 537,100 vehicles, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reports.

In December 2023, the car output gained 34.2% annually to 55,500 units.

In 2023, production of trucks edged up by 19.3% year on year to 167,600. The output in December 2023 added 9.7% annually to 16,600.

Production of buses with the weight above 5 metric tons moved up by 10.9% annually to 14,100 in the reporting year and by 20.2% in December 2023 to 1,600 units.

The output of buses with the weight below 5 metric tons surged by 67.9% annually to 23,000. In December 2023, 2,000 buses were produced, with the drop by 7.5% in annual terms.