Federal budget receives $3.54 bln from windfall tax — Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget received 318.8 bln rubles from the windfall tax on the business, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"The amount of federal budget revenues from the windfall tax on major companies totaled 318.8 bln rubles. These funds are intended for implementation of government programs, including for support of the business and the social sphere. The amount credited as of the end of 2023 totaled 315.5 bln rubles ($3.5 bln), for 2024 - 3.3 bln rubles ($400 mln). The deadline for tax payment is January 28, 2024 at the latest and its rate is 10%," the ministry said.

The windfall tax is a one-off measure and its repeated collection is not planned, the ministry stressed. Actual tax revenues were above the expected level of 300 bln rubles ($3.3 bln).