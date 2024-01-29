China sees technology and innovation as priority issues for Hainan’s development in 2024

HAIKOU /China/, January 29. /TASS/. Innovation and systematic changes in science and technology will be a priority in Hainan's socio-economic development in 2024, Governor Liu Xiaoming announced at the 3rd Session of the 7th Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

"This year, we will commit to two key issues - innovation and systemic transformation in science and technology," China News Service quoted him as saying. The official named selective breeding, oceanography, big satellite data sets and a healthy aging program among the key areas.

In 2024, Hainan will also push ahead with projects in areas such as modern agriculture, aerospace technology, new materials, biology and medicine, Liu Xiaoming specified. With the tasks outlined for the One Belt, One Road initiative, the government plans to set up one or two specialized laboratories to promote international scientific cooperation.

"We will support leading scientific and technological companies, key enterprises forming industry chains, encourage the establishment of innovation consortia on the basis of universities and research institutes," the governor emphasized.

According to the official, Hainan authorities will support the growth of enterprises' investment in research and development projects. Liu Xiaoming pointed out the need to comprehensively utilize intellectual property resources and set up a demonstration zone to provide related services in the city of Haikou.

According to a report on the work of the Hainan administration released last week, the province made significant progress in science and technology and industry modernization in 2023, boosting its innovation capacity. The island completed the construction of China's first commercial rocket launch pad, added an oceanic research laboratory in Sanya (south coast) and a space exploration science unit in Wenchang (northeast of the island). Work has also begun on the establishment of the Hainan Quantum Technology Base. The number of invention patents that were granted in the region in the past 12 months increased by more than 44%, while the volume of technology-related contract deals increased by 46%.