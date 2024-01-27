Rosatom plans physical launches at NPP in Bangladesh, India

MOSCOW, January 28с. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to carry out physical launches at the nuclear power plants in Bangladesh and India in 2024, Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"This year we are planning two physical launches abroad, which are the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh and Unit 3 at Kudankulam in India. We are approaching the physical startup in Turkey as well, as the commissioning work will definitely end there," he said on the Rossiya-24 news channel.

Likhachev pointed out that some agreements with other countries are being finalized.

"Our Belarusian partners say, ‘Shouldn’t we look at Unit 3 of the new plant?’ The Turkish government is negotiating another four-unit station with us," the Rosatom CEO said.

Likhachev emphasized that talks are in full swing with Middle East countries. Also, according to him, within a year and a half or two years, Armenia should decide on how its nuclear energy sector will develop.