MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The threat of a nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) can only come from the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Rosatom General Director Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"[IAEA Director Rafael] Grossi says that there is still a threat of a nuclear accident [at the Zaporozhye NPP]. To some extent we agree that there is such a threat - and such threats can only come from actions carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.