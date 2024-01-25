MOEX index down 0.15%, RTS index down 0.42% by end of trading session on Thursday

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed moderate dynamics in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index decreased by 0.15% to 3,157.74 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index decreased by 0.42% to 1,119.39 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate edged up by 0.03% to 12.37 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went up by 0.28% to 88.89 rubles, the euro-to-ruble edged down by 0.09% to 96.51 rubles.

Reports about preparation of another package of EU anti-Russian sanctions could be a pressure factor this week. Uncertainty around their parameters may hold back purchases, says investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

On foreign markets the situation was relatively calm.

"The ECB, as expected, kept interest rates unchanged. In the US, the preliminary estimate of GDP for 4Q2023 came out noticeably higher than analysts’ expectations, the weekly number of initial applications for unemployment benefits exceeded the forecast values and the data of the previous week," the expert said.

The growth leaders at the end of the session were shares of Qiwi (+6.34%), Mechel (+2.58%), Yandex (+1.32%), preferred and ordinary shares of Surgutneftegaz (+1.29% and +1.25%), Alrosa (+1.08%), VTB (+1.03%).

The decline leaders were receipts of X5 Retail Group (-2.27%), shares of M.Video (-1.63%), shares of Ozon (-1.54%), receipts of Globaltrans ( -1.32%), TCS Group receipts (-1.20%).

On Friday, a difficult external background and the coming weekend on Friday may cause low activity among trading participants, according to BCS World of Investments. The company's forecast for the MOEX index for January 26 is 3,100 - 3,200 points, the forecast for the dollar-to-ruble rate is 87.5-89.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index may continue to fluctuate in the corridor of 3,100-3,200 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 88-90 rubles, the euro -to-ruble rate is expected in the corridor of 95-97 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will vary in the range of 12.2-12.6 rubles.