Russia’s steel production on the rise in 2023 — WSA

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia gained 5.6% year on year in 2023 and stood at 75.8 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

China produced 1.019 bln metric tons of steel in 2023, up 0.1% on an annualized basis. India’s production totaled 140.2 mln metric tons (plus 11.8%). Steel production dropped in Japan by 2.5% to 87mln metric tons and ticked up in the US by 0.2% to 80.7 mln metric tons. Turkey produced 33.7 mln metric tons of steel, down 4%. Iran had an increase in production by 1.8% to 31.1 mln metric tons.

Russian steel production in December moved up by 4.3% year on year to 6 mln metric tons.

Global steel production lost 0.1% in annual terms to 1.849 bln metric tons in 2023, WSA reported.