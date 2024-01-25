Energy consumption in Russia reaches 1.14 trillion kWh in 2023

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to 1,151.6 bln kWh, electricity consumption - 1,139.2 bln kWh, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Previously achieved indicators in the energy complex at the end of the year were once again exceeded. In 2023, electricity generation was estimated to be 1,151.6 bln kWh, electricity consumption - 1,139.2 bln kWh, which indicates the progressive development of the Russian economy, increasing business activity and, accordingly, creation of new jobs," Novak said.

Previously, Novak cited an estimate according to which, based on the results of 2022, electricity generation in the Russian Federation amounted to 1.14 trillion kWh, and consumption - 1.12 trillion kWh.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that last year 801 MW of new capacity was commissioned, including 340 MW from renewable energy sources.