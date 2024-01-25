{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Energy consumption in Russia reaches 1.14 trillion kWh in 2023

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to 1,151.6 bln kWh, electricity consumption - 1,139.2 bln kWh, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Previously achieved indicators in the energy complex at the end of the year were once again exceeded. In 2023, electricity generation was estimated to be 1,151.6 bln kWh, electricity consumption - 1,139.2 bln kWh, which indicates the progressive development of the Russian economy, increasing business activity and, accordingly, creation of new jobs," Novak said.

Previously, Novak cited an estimate according to which, based on the results of 2022, electricity generation in the Russian Federation amounted to 1.14 trillion kWh, and consumption - 1.12 trillion kWh.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that last year 801 MW of new capacity was commissioned, including 340 MW from renewable energy sources.

Global demand for solid fuel will support Russia’s coal exports at 220 mln tons — Novak
China, India, and Turkey will remain the key importers of Russian coal
German ambassador sees no threat of possible rupture of diplomatic relations with Russia
According to Alexander Lambsdorf, although communication between diplomats and officials in both countries is now much more limited than before, diplomatic relations have to be maintained to avoid escalation
Israel demolishing buildings in Gaza to create buffer zone — Financial Times
IDF Spokesperson Richard Hecht pointed out that army units were "operating in the area in order to prevent Hamas activity threatening the citizens of Israel"
Turkey takes historic misstep by ratifying Sweden’s NATO entry protocol — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the consensus necessary for bringing yet another country into NATO exists neither in Sweden itself nor among the North Atlantic Alliance, nor within the international community at large
New coronavirus variants possible, but its pandemic potential already exhausted — expert
"New strains may emerge. It is constantly mutating, but, based on all indications, the coronavirus has already exhausted its pandemic potential," Dr. Gennady Onishchenko said
US to begin talks with Iraq on troop withdrawal soon — CNN
According to the report, "the US and Iraq are close to agreement on starting the Higher Military Commission dialogue that was announced back in August"
Germany takes responsibility for attack on Soviet Union — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Lambsdorff called the siege of Leningrad "a particularly horrifying and brutal war crime"
Hungary supports Moldova's accession to EU, top diplomat says
Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto made it clear that Budapest remains opposed to Ukraine's accession talks with the EU
Chinese military to continue maneuvering around Taiwan, Defense Ministry says
"The PLA continues to train troops and make preparations for war, and it will continue to organize related military activities on a regular basis," Wu Qian stated
Qatar sends new ceasefire proposals to Israel, Hamas — Bloomberg
According to the media, efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire deal are hampered by Israel’s declared determination to continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip
Kiev says will insist on international inquiry into Il-76 catastrophe
Vladimir Zelensky said he had held emergency meetings with the top brass of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Justice Ministry
Israel stopped notifying Russia about strikes on Syria — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, it has been a long while after Israel began to delay notifications until after strikes, and the change is unrelated to the events in the Gaza Strip
Zelensky leads Ukraine to terrible finale, killing his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova compared the Ukrainian president with a drug baron from classic US movies
Efforts to bring Russian POWs home to go on despite deadly air crash, senior lawmaker vows
"We have no choice but to engage in a conversation," Andrey Kartapolov said
US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace six times in past day
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, the coalition's actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Kiev shows inability to keep its word by shooting down Il-76 plane — Russian MFA
The ministry emphasized that Russia strongly condemned "the Kiev regime’s act of terrorism in the Belgorod Region"
Local residents unhurt as IL-76 crashes in Belgorod Region — official
Nikolay Nesterov called on residents to trust only official sources of information
NATO sows discord wherever it goes, Chinese Defense Ministry says
Wu Qian also added that China is deeply concerned by the news of the alliance's large-scale military exercises
Ukraine losing, providing Kiev more aid only to cause poverty, death — Slovak politician
Lubos Blaha described the financial aid being funneled to Ukraine by the EU as "pouring billions down a black hole," as he called Ukraine one of the world’s most corrupt countries
Russia patents realistic nuclear explosion simulator to train troops
According to the scientists, the previous nuclear explosion simulator, the IU-59, is now obsolete and is no longer produced
North Korea reports testing new cruise missile
The tests were carried out by the DPRK Missile Administration
Evidence of missile impact found at Ilyushin-76 crash site in Belgorod
Military officials, investigators and forensic specialists are looking for metal objects, which are being carefully collected and analyzed
Future prospects of prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine unclear so far — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the prisoner swap should be held in absolute silence
Russia never shunned talks on Ukraine, but opponents ignore Moscow — permanent rep to OSCE
According to Alexander Lukashevich, given the current situation, such dialogue should be geared toward "ensuring that Ukraine and Ukrainians are no longer used as a tool of NATO members in their struggle against Russia"
Hungary to assist Sweden on its way to NATO
On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the only country in the alliance whose parliament has yet to vote on the Swedish bid
Russian electoral authority reaches out to 95 countries for election observers
CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova noted that, according to a CEC forecast, "500 to 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries" may arrive
Russia, Iran, Turkey see US presence as reason behind instability in Syria — Russian envoy
"Earlier, the Americans were hatching plans to create a quasi-state entity in northern Syria but now, they are trying to implement a similar project in the country’s south," Alexander Lavrentyev noted
Pilots of crashed plane directed it away from populated areas, eyewitness says
Another resident of the settlement said she heard a bang before the crash
Kremlin sees Ukraine’s claims to Russian territory as attempt to cover up problems
"Zelensky really has big problems, and he should have realized by now what should be done to stop all this, but he doesn't want to," Dmitry Peskov said
Belarus commences legal proceedings against 20 conspirators in plot to seize power
According to the investigation, the defendants played an active role in "developing and implementing the concept of destructive activity aimed at causing harm to the national security of the Republic of Belarus"
Duma adopts appeal on French mercenaries aiding Kiev regime
Earlier, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the chamber would consider such an appeal
Both black boxes from downed Il-76 plane recovered, to arrive Friday in Moscow for probe
On January 24, the Ukrainian armed forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane over the borderline region of Belgorod that was carrying captured Ukrainian troops selected to be included in a prisoner exchange
Putin's visit to Russia's westernmost region not signal to NATO — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia had not asked Lithuania for a direct air corridor to the Kaliningrad Region
EU has no Plan B for Ukraine aid ahead of next summit — Belgian minister
The EU is confident that an agreement on more aid to Kiev can be reached "over the next couple of weeks," despite Hungarian opposition to funding Ukraine, Politico reported
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
By shooting down Il-76 Kiev calls into question any agreements — Russian diplomat
"The Ukrainian dictatorship sacrificed them in an effort to create an impression of 'Russia’s bloody nature,' but in reality it demonstrated its inhuman Nazi essence by putting to death those for whose long-awaited release it had allegedly worked so hard," Rodion Miroshnik said
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Russia to expand security cooperation with Iraq — Moscow’s ambassador to Baghdad
Elbrus Kutrashev mentioned that Russian-Iraqi relations are now very advanced
US policies in Mideast caused yet another tragedy — Lavrov
"Not a single undertaking of the United States improved the plight of a country that was attacked. Some countries are virtually non-existent now," Russian Foreign Minister said
EU talk about war with Russia meant to divert attention from economic woes — Kremlin
"One must always look for an outside enemy, which is something the Europeans have always been inclined to do," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia caught off guard by Swiss MFA's interest in Ukraine talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow had taken note of Bern's shift away from neutrality, meaning not getting involved in conflicts
Russia, US maintain almost no contact — Lavrov
"The level is low and the low point has been hit. There is almost no contact except for the operation of our diplomatic missions in the US and the work of their diplomats in Russia," Russian Foreign Minister said
Kremlin possesses reliable information on French mercenaries in Ukraine, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is aware of the declarations by French officials who claim that they "cannot do anything" about the issue
Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO
The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation
NATO expansion process 'not well thought out, undemocratic' — Hungarian parliament speaker
Laszlo Kover noted that Hungary’s parliament backed the government’s position on Sweden’s NATO membership
Russia’s Battlegroup South downs 15 Ukrainian drones in past day
According to the report, Russian troops also wiped out a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun-howitzer, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer
Russia, Argentina may cooperate more closely in G20 — diplomat
"Many aspects of Russia’s approach to further development of the Group of Twenty coincide with positions of developing nations, including Argentina. This creates prerequisites for building closer cooperation between our nations," Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said
Ukraine was notified of Il-76 flight but did not put air defense on hold — legislator
"Fifteen minutes before the plane entered the zone, they were given full information, which they received and confirmed its receipt by the Main Intelligence Directorate," Andrey Kartapolov said
West's anti-Russian policy now 'at its peak,' says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the West holds a very clear anti-Russian position, which is determined by NATO, while the alliance's rhetoric "is determined across the ocean, in Washington"
Russia has evidence US may start withdrawal of military contingent from Iraq — envoy
Alexander Lavrentyev recalled that the only country from which the Americans withdrew very quickly was Afghanistan
UK-Ukraine security pact undermines peace process — Russian diplomat
According to Yulia Zhdanova, the recently signed security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom "makes it clear that they are leaving Ukraine with no chance to exit the conflict through talks"
State Duma to seek facts from US, Germany following IL-76 crash — speaker
During the plenary session, Head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov noted that the plane with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board could have been shot down by missiles from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system or the German IRIS-T
Russian special op became inevitable when Ukraine turned into direct threat — Lavrov
"The special military operation became inevitable after many, many years when we tried to dissuade the West from turning Ukraine into a direct threat on our immediate borders," he said
Bratislava, Kiev to work together to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity — media
The statement says that both countries are ready to continue working together to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the portal said
Russia insists on clearly defined schedule of creating Palestinian state — Lavrov
"It is because of our interest in a long-term solution that we seek not just promises to launch talks on creating the State of Palestine, but insist on making such practical steps and on drafting a clearly defined schedule," he said
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Evident need exists for international investigation into crimes of Kiev regime — Kremlin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces shot down the Il-76 plane using an anti-aircraft missile system stationed near the village of Liptsy in the Kharkov Region
Ukraine indirectly concedes its forces shot down Russian plane carrying captured soldiers
The statement was published a few hours after the plane crash and begins with a report on the situation in the Kharkov Region, where explosions were heard on Wednesday
Russia, Iran, Turkey call for reopening Syria's Constitutional Committee at Astana meeting
The sides "called for the early resumption of its activities and holding the 9th session of its drafting committee with a constructive approach of the Syrian sides"
Press review: Turkey OKs Sweden’s delayed NATO entry and Israel sets Gaza peace conditions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 24th
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Eurasian countries interested in transport routes independent from West — Lavrov
"There is also a plan to connect Russia’s Far Eastern ports and India," he added
Iran’s supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel
"The positions and statements by representatives of Islamic countries are sometimes erroneous. They speak about a ceasefire but this matter is now in the hands of Zionists," Ali Khamenei said
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Russia’s Il-76 plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board crashes in Belgorod Region — military
The Aerospace Force has dispatched a panel of inquiry to probe into the incident
Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte
Dmitry Peskov said that VKontakte is much more popular in Russia than the banned social network X
Kiev troops shell DPR territory 25 times in past day
One civilian was reported to have been injured
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Russia set to expand scope of cooperation with Chad, other African countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian-Chadian negotiations will first entail meetings between the full delegations of the respective sides, after which the heads of state will continue the dialogue during a working breakfast
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Russia denounces Bab al-Mandab attack, views Western response as disproportionate — envoy
The strikes targeting Yemen would not achieve the goals declared by members of "the so-called coalition for safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea," Alexander Lavrentyev argued
UN court should recognize Israel's actions in Gaza Strip as genocide — Russian envoy
According to Alexander Lavrentyev, the meeting participants focused on the situation in and around the Gaza Strip because "the policy of permissiveness of the Israeli right-wing leadership could lead to extremely negative consequences for the entire Middle East region"
Factories need more blue-collar workers — Putin
"Highly-skilled tradespeople play a critical role at worksites, especially these days," the head of state said
Houthis announce operation against US forces in Gulf of Aden
"Today, a clash with several destroyers and US warships, who tried to protect two US commercial vessels, occurred in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Taiwan will never achieve independence — China's Defense Ministry
Wu Qian noted that "for the unification of the motherland, Taiwan must be returned"
Ukrainian media outlets delete early reports that Il-76 shot down by Ukraine armed forces
Likewise, news agency RBC Ukraine edited its earlier report on the crash of the Il-76 by deleting a previous reference to "the work of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities
In the Krasny Liman area, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Chadian president expresses condolences over Il-76 crash in Belgorod at meeting with Putin
The Il-76 transport airplane was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war destined for an exchange when it crashed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region
EU not prepared for potential armed conflict with Russia — Politico
The newspaper explains that since the end of the Cold War, the number of armed forces in EU countries has decreased by 2.5 times, from 3.4 million troops in 1989 to 1.3 million in 2022
Pilots from Russia’s southern Urals killed in attack on plane above Belgorod
Orenburg Region Governor Denis Pasler said that the plane’s crew managed to divert the crashing plane from populated areas
Russia’s Ka-32 helicopters to give Serbia best firefighting capacity in Balkans — Vucic
Serbia should "equip itself with the best possible" firefighting gear in view of the challenge of climate change, the Serbian leader noted
Ukrainian military intelligence confirms POW exchange with Russia was scheduled
An IL-76 transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a hostage exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region of Russia on Wednesday
NATO not seeking conflict with Russia, wants to show readiness to defend itself — Pentagon
"Those are defensive capabilities. They are meant to make it very clear that NATO can and will defend itself," US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine destroying country, not defending it — French lawmaker
According to Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues the conflict "on the orders of the United States"
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s arms providers for making manipulative statements on 'peace'
Maria Zakharova pointed out that it was impossible to engage in the negotiation process with those "who provide weapons to the Kiev regime"
Three US bases attacked in Iraq, Syria
The attacks were carried out with the use of missiles and drones
Hungary to drop opposition to EU’s new weapon fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the agency, Budapest will approve funding for Kiev as soon as diplomats "sort out technical issues"
North Korea working to improve missile capacities, South Korean military says
JCS Spokesman Lee Sung-joon noted that the test had probably involved a modification of the existing Hwasal missile rather than a new product
West fiercely pushing back against birth of multipolar world order, Russian diplomat says
"The new spiral of tensions in the Middle East provides yet further evidence of this state of affairs," Gennady Gatilov said
Slovakia clinches deal with Ukraine on continued transit of Russian gas
The details of the agreement will be finalized soon, Denis Shmygal noted
Russia repels four attacks in Kupyansk area, taking out up to 40 Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk area amounted "to roughly 310 personnel, four tanks, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles" over the past day
FACTBOX: Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian captives crashes near Belgorod
The Il-76 crashed at about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT)
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Ukraine may pin the blame on West if Russia wins — media
The source mentioned Kiev's complaints that Western assistance was too slow and that allies had refused to send all the weapons requested by Ukraine
Hungarian security services bust radical group plotting armed takeover
According to the statement, 11 members of the group known as 'Scythian Hungary,' were arrested in Budapest and other cities
Damaged Rostov-on-Don submarine to be repaired by end of June
The 13th Shipyard is the main contractor for the overhaul, however the Admiralty Shipyard that built the submarine also participates, the source said
Russia, Turkey, Iran condemn all Israeli attacks on Syria in joint statement
Moscow, Tehran and Ankara criticized Israel for "destabilizing and increasing regional tensions" with its attacks on the republic as they called for putting an end to them
Red Sea crisis hits daily chemical sector — newspaper
Austrian polyethylene and polypropylene producer Borealis told the news outlet that the company is not affected by the shortage of raw materials but problems with deliveries of products to Asian countries surfaced
