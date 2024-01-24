Annual inflation in Russia reaching 7.28% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 7.28% from January 16 to 22 against 7.4% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market decelerated to 0.07% over the week from January 16 to 22, 2024; and to 7.28% year on year. In the foods sector, the price growth rates dropped to 0.11%: the price hike for fruits and vegetables geared down to 0.87%, and prices dropped by 0.04% for other foods," the ministry reported.

"In the nonfood segment, the rise in prices was close to zero, 0.02% over the reporting week. Prices gained 0.12% in the services sector: domestic airfare prices continue going down," the ministry noted.