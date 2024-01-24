Inflation expectations of Russian households down to 12.7% in January — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russian households dropped in January to 12.7% vs. 14.2% in December 2023, the Bank of Russia said.

According to a flash report based on results of the research for measurement of inflation expectations and consumer mood on the grounds of public opinion polls prepared by order of the Central Bank, observed inflation among households with savings lost 0.5 percentage point monthly to 14% in January. Observed inflation among households without savings also dropped from 19% in December to 18.2% in January of this year.

Inflation expectations of households stood at 12.2% in November 2023.