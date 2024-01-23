EU struggling to come up with fresh sanctions against Russia — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 23. /TASS/. The European Union is finding it hard to come up with new restrictions against Russia because there is nowhere left to go with sanctions, the Politico newspaper said.

"The biggest problem is that all of the big items are already sanctioned," the newspaper said, citing a senior EU diplomat, "or the other big ones are not available, like nuclear or LNG."

The community still remains "a cash cow" for Russia, which remains a major regional LNG supplier, the newspaper said. Certain EU countries have even significantly increased imports of this fuel from Russia. "Hungary and other Eastern EU countries have opposed sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector, while Russia’s Rosatom is currently building two new reactors for Hungary," Politico said.

The EU is going to introduce new sanctions against Russia by the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, an EU spokesman told reporters earlier.