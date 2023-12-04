Sales of new cars in Russia up 59% in 11M to 1.17 mln units — ministry

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia soared by 59% in January-November 2023 year-on-year to 1.17 mln units, the Industry and Trade Ministry said, citing data from the Passport Industrial Consulting firm.

"In January-November 2023, 1,174,575 new cars (up to three years) were sold on the territory of the Russian Federation, up by 59% year-on-year (739,521 units). The share of locally-produced cars in this volume stands at 49.5%," the ministry said.

Sales of passenger cars rose by 60% in the reporting period to 938,600 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 35% to 92,300 units. The market in the segments of trucks and buses climbed by 82% to 128,100 units and by 24% to 15,600 units, respectively.